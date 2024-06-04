K-Electric files plea in NEPRA, seeking adjustment for April

Karachi Electric (K-Electric) on Tuesday filed an interim petition in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking monthly adjustments for April.

From one of the angles, K-Electric has requested for 44-paisa increase in electricity prices, while from the other two angles, it also requested for cut in the prices by Rs1.18 and 74 paisa. The power distribution company requested the NEPRA to accept either of these three options. The Authority will hear the K-Electric’s petition on June 12.