Sindh unveils water sports at Kenjhar Lake to boost tourism

The Sindh government has launched water sports at Kenjhar Lake, located near Thatta district to promote tourism and recreational activities in the province.

This initiative, announced by Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Shah, marks the initial phase of a broader development plan envisioned to transform Kenjhar Lake into a premier tourist destination. The water sports program currently operates on a trial basis. “This is a significant step towards establishing Kenjhar Lake as a major tourist hub,” Minister Shah remarked.

Last year, the Sindh government unveiled ambitious plans for the lake’s development, including the introduction of water sports and paragliding activities.

The Steering Committee meeting, chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, played a pivotal role in solidifying these plans.

“We are committed to unlocking the tourism potential of Kenjhar Lake,” Minister Sheikh emphasized.