Amir poised to match Harbhajan Singh’s T20 world cup record

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir is on the brink of equaling a significant T20 World Cup record held by India’s Harbhajan Singh.

Amir, who recently returned from retirement, is a key player in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, with fans eagerly anticipating his performance.

Having been part of Pakistan’s victorious 2009 T20 World Cup team, Amir aims to replicate his success and lead Pakistan to another major victory. Remarkably, he has bowled maiden overs in each T20 World Cup he has played in—2009, 2010, and 2016. His notable performances include a maiden over and a crucial wicket of Tillakaratne Dilshan in the 2009 final against Sri Lanka.

Amir’s consistency continued with maiden overs against Australia in 2010 and India in 2016. In total, he has bowled three maiden overs in 17 innings in the T20 World Cup. He now stands just one maiden over shy of Harbhajan Singh’s record of four maiden overs in 18 innings, highlighting his exceptional skill and consistency in the format.

Currently, Harbhajan Singh leads the chart with 4 maiden overs in 18 innings. Sri Lanka’s Dilhara Fernando follows with 3 maiden overs in 5 innings, Rangana Herath with 3 in 10 innings, Mohammad Amir with 3 in 17 innings, Nuwan Kulasekara with 3 in 18 innings, and Ajantha Mendis with 3 in 21 innings.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign kicks off against the USA on June 6 in Dallas, followed by a high-stakes match against India in New York on June 9. Fans will be keenly watching to see if Amir can make history by matching or surpassing Harbhajan Singh’s record.