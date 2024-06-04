What’s the price of Feroze Khan’s wife’s wedding dress?

Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan recently took to social media to announce his second marriage, leaving fans surprised and delighted.

As congratulations poured in, all eyes were fixed on the beautiful bride’s stunning wedding attire. The gorgeous ensemble, named Gulab Posh, is a masterpiece designed by Afrozeh Official, a renowned fashion house. What’s more, this exquisite piece can be yours for just Rs 18,500, as listed on their website!

Feroze Khan’s simple yet elegant wedding ceremony may have come as a surprise to many, but his wife’s breath-taking beauty and elegant attire truly stole the show.

As pictures of the couple’s special day surfaced on social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike couldn’t help but admire the bride’s stunning look. The intricate details and elegant design of her dress left everyone in awe, with many seeking to know more about the outfit.

Afrozeh Official’s Gulab Posh ensemble is a true masterpiece, showcasing the designer’s exceptional skill and craftsmanship.

The fact that such a stunning piece is available at an affordable price of Rs 18,500 only adds to its allure. Feroze Khan’s wife’s wedding attire is a testament to the designer’s talent and a reflection of the couple’s impeccable taste.