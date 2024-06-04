Ali Zafar salutes ‘Bado badi’ success

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the latest sensation in the Pakistani music industry, has been making waves with his viral hit “Bado Badi,” which has amassed 28 million views. His bold and creative content continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. In comparison, Ali Zafar’s recent song “Balo Batiyan,” featuring the legendary Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, has also achieved significant success, garnering 19 million views in just a month. Ali Zafar took to social media platform X to recognise the rising star’s impact and popularity stating ”I was delusional and arrogant to think I had no competition. I’ve been humbled.” His unique sense of style and artistic prowess extend beyond music, with his paintings also receiving high praise. Zafar’s commitment to producing music in all regional languages of Pakistan has further endeared him to fans across the nation.