Heatwaves intensify crisis for millions in Pakistan, warns IRC

As Pakistan braces for severe heatwaves, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has issued a dire warning about the escalating threat posed by rising temperatures. With 8.6 million people already facing food insecurity, the heatwaves are expected to impact up to 26 districts, compounding the devastating effects of recent droughts and extreme flooding.

Since July 2022, widespread agricultural destruction has led to soaring food prices, leaving many households struggling to feed their families. The educational sector has also suffered, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan, the provinces hardest hit by the heatwaves and floods. An IRC report revealed that the educational disruption caused by the 2022 floods exceeded the impact of the two-year COVID-19 school closures. Since March 2020, 2 million children

in Pakistan have been unable to access education, with another 3.5 million experiencing ongoing interruptions due to the floods.

IRC Pakistan Director Shabnam Baloch emphasized the disproportionate impact of climate change on Pakistan, despite the country generating less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. “The devastating impact that extreme weather events are having on communities across Pakistan cannot be underestimated,” Baloch stated. “Heatwaves, in particular, can have long-lasting and far-reaching effects on future generations.”

The IRC report highlighted that 14% of surveyed households in Sindh reported disruptions to their children’s education due to heatwaves. Additionally, 17% of households experienced a significant drop in income during hot months, forcing many to resort to extreme survival methods such as child labor and child marriage.

Baloch called for urgent international action, stressing that Pakistan’s minimal contribution to global emissions underscores the need for shared responsibility in addressing the climate crisis. “The world cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis in Pakistan,” she urged. “This is a critical moment for world leaders to recognize their role in protecting populations from catastrophic harm and deliver the urgent funding and support needed to ensure Pakistan’s population is safeguarded against climate change.”