2,795 dengue cases reported in last 7 days

Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan again as the country reported 2,795 fresh cases during past week.

According to the sources within the National Institute of Health (NIH), dengue cases are increasing rapidly with the rise in temperatures in Pakistan. Balochistan remained the most affected province with 1,728 dengue cases during the past week. Punjab, 916, Sindh 116 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 34 dengue cases.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir logged a single dengue case, while no case of the virus was reported in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad during the past week, the sources reported. Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.