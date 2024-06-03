Fans reacts to Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen’s live performance

Not only the live audience being in absolute awe, but even social users could not stay calm, watching two of the most legendary artists, Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen, in one frame, as they serenaded the concertgoers with soulful renditions.

Two of the most iconic singers of Pakistan, Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen came together to share the stage on Sunday, in what was an epic night at the Etihad Arena of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Aslam turned to his Instagram handle, sharing a couple of videos of the packed arena, where the duo performed the iconic ‘Lal Meri Pat’ together on stage, for thousands of attendees, including several celebrities from India and Pakistan.

Expressing his admiration for the Sufi great, the ‘Aadat’ singer wrote in one of the captions, “Abida g – Thank you for your contribution towards Music and Sufi poetry.”

“Call it Magic, Call it true,” he added.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user wrote, “When two legends decide to perform together then it’s just magical,” while another commented, “JUST TWO LEGENDS MAKING HISTORY.”

“TWO LIVING LEGENDS ON STAGE TOGETHER!! WHATTTT,” one more excited viewer noted.

“This is called HISTORY!!!! Two living legends,” a fourth remarked.

“It’s truly magical seeing one legend performing while other legend watching it with pure admiration,” a fifth penned, whereas, a sixth wished, “I am manifesting to witness this collab in London.”