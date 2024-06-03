‘Heeramandi — The Diamond Bazaar’ renewed for Season 2

Streaming giant Netflix has greenlit another instalment of veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India confirmed on Monday morning that the debut web series of Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi’, has been renewed for season 2.

“Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega,” read the caption with a flash mob announcement video, of the hundreds of dancers, dressed in their Heeramandi-inspired costumes, dancing on a medley of series’ songs at the Carter Road of Mumbai, India.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series – making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon – has been hugely energising and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2,” further confirmed Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content for Netflix India, in a statement.

“I’m blessed by the love and appreciation for ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. It’s been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2,” added Bhansali.

Notably, the launching season of Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which explores the stories of courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, during pre-independent India, premiered on Netflix last month.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.