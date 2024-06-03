Top lawyers’ body stands by CJP Isa, gives shut-up call to PTI

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s “uncalled for” demand seeking recusal of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa from all the cases involving the party. PBC Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar and Chairman of Executive Committee Farooq Hamid Naek have condemned the PTI’s demand that the chief justice should not sit on the benches hearing the PTI-related cases and recuse himself from all such cases, alleging that the party isn’t getting justice since the top judge took over. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan made these comments during an interview with a private TV channel, wherein he complained that earlier, his party was not getting justice, but now, even its petitions were not being taken up.

“The PTI core committee wants that CJP Isa should not sit on benches in our cases,” he added. “Unfortunately, the kind of decisions that are being delivered are seen to be biased; the element of favouritism in case verdicts strengthens our demand,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the PBC said under Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, “it is authority of the committee of three members, comprising the chief justice of Pakistan and two next most senior judges, to constitute a bench, therefore, wish of a political party is uncalled for”. Sahar and Naek said the PTI was putting pressure on the CJ by employing such tactics, which was extremely deplorable and not acceptable to the legal fraternity. They said CJ Isa was a very competent, upright, and independent judge and his integrity was above any doubt. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to uphold the independence of judiciary and rejected any tactic to malign the institution of judiciary.