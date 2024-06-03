Vicious Cycle Of Lok Sabha Elections

India has seen tremendous political, social, and economic transformations since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Modi’s leadership, characterized by strong rhetoric and decisive actions, has drawn both fervent support and vehement opposition.

The question, “Can cruelty secure Modi’s victory?” delves into the controversial and often harsh measures adopted by his government and examines their potential impact on his electoral success.

As a prominent supporter of Hindu nationalist politics and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi surged to prominence in the country on the platform of governance and development. But many instances and laws that have been seen as harsh and repressive have tainted his presidency. Violence against Indian Muslims was encouraged by early Hindu nationalist leaders. Just a few weeks after Kristallnacht, in December 1938, VD Savarkar said Muslims who opposed Hindu interests “would have to play the part of German Jews.” The second chief of the RSS, MS Golwalkar, hailed Germany’s anti-Jewish cleansing as a “good lesson” for India.

These homicidal ideas are still present today; in 2021, a leader of the Hindu nationalist movement urged supporters to prepare the murder of millions of Indian Muslims. Genocide Watch and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Early Warning Initiative are two watchdog organisations that alert people to the possibility of genocide in India.

The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demolition of the Babri Masjid show Modi’s Hindutva ideology.

Narendra Modi joined the BJP in 1987 and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001. Gujarat had significant economic progress during his administration, but the riots in Gujarat in 2002 also left a lasting and heinous mark on his leadership due to violent incidents committed against Muslims. Modi used social media, contemporary technology, and a well-crafted narrative of progress (“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” – Together with all, development for all) to build an extraordinary electoral campaign in 2014.

Many Indian voters were wary of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration led by Congress and its perceived incompetence, so he made promises of ending corruption, creating jobs, and revitalising the economy. Modi’s promises of economic recovery, job creation, and an end to corruption resonated with a wide swath of Indian voters fed up with the perceived incompetence and scandals of the Congress-led UPA government.

After taking power, Modi’s administration launched several programmes to enhance governance and accelerate economic growth. The “Make in India,” “Digital India,” and “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” (Clean India Mission) programmes attracted a lot of attention. But along with these measures, the government started acting in a more forceful and contentious manner, especially when it came to social and religious matters.

Though there is a long list of incidents during Narendra Modi’s government that have been seen as cruel to Christians, Muslims, Dalits, and other marginalised groups, some stand out significantly on a worldwide scale.

Implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, which excludes Muslims from the fast track to citizenship. The rise of cow vigilantism, which saw Muslims lynched for cow slaughter and criminalizing triple talaq, which, while addressing a discriminatory practice, was seen as disproportionately targeting the Muslim community.

Moreover, the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demolition of the Babri Masjid show Modi’s Hindutva ideology. In 2019, the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped IIOJK of its special status, led to a strict lockdown.

A few days ago the Supreme Court maintained its ruling to reject petitions contesting the repeal of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir unique status. Despite objections from petitioners, which included prominent figures from Jammu and Kashmir’s political organisations, the Court concluded in its December 11, 2023 decision that there was no mistake by the Modi Regime.

This confirmed that Ladakh was established as a distinct Union Territory and that the Presidential Orders eliminating the region’s special status were legal. The Court made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir’s post-1947 accession status was the same as that of other states. These actions, among others, have drawn widespread international condemnation and highlighted concerns over growing authoritarianism and sectarianism under Modi’s leadership.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, there are many unanswered concerns about Narendra Modi’s chances of winning and the direction of his policies, especially about Muslims.

Modi’s Hindutva philosophy, which has garnered popularity around the world, is so entrenched that it raises questions about how his administration will continue to treat minority populations. The implications of this philosophy extend beyond India’s boundaries, as seen by recent occurrences like the US and Canada accusing India of being involved in killings.

Furthermore, the Indian government targets independent media, human rights advocates, and civil society organisations with its use of repressive laws and policies to suppress dissent, according to a CIVICUS Monitor report.

There is cause for concern over the future of democracy and minority rights in India under Modi’s leadership if he wins the next elections since this assault on critics reveals a concerning tendency towards authoritarianism.

The writer frequently contributes to national and regional issues. She can be reached at: omayaimen333@gmail.com