CM Punjab orders to accelerate crackdown on electricity theft

“Present a comprehensive report on electricity theft based on more authentic data,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to review issues and actions taken to curb electricity theft in Punjab.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by Chief Secretary and IG Punjab about the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the Province. They said,”660 police officers are assisting in the campaign against electricity thieves in each district.”They also submitted a report on 05 electricity distribution companies including LESCO.

‘Himmat Card’

“Special people are very dear to us. We will help them in every possible manner,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to review Chief Minister Himmat Card project. She increased monthly stipend of special persons from Rs.6,000 to Rs.7,500.

Madam Chief Minister directed to give monthly stipends to special persons for three years in the first phase. She said,”About 30,000 special people will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 7,500 for three years.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to run an awareness campaign for the provision of wheelchairs. She said,”Needy people can use the helpline of Chief Minister’s Office at 0800-02345 to register themselves for the wheelchairs.” She added,”Special persons will also be given 14 types of assistive devices in the second phase.”

Madam Chief Minister highlighted,”Wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, Braille and other devices will be provided to make the life of special persons easier.” She said,”Subsidized public transport facilities and loans will also be given to special persons in a phased manner.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary CM Office Danish Afzal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.

Legislators

“Every sector including health and education is in my priority,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with members national and provincial assemblies from different districts. She added,”For the first time, attention is being paid to mobilize and activate social welfare for bringing ease in the lives of special persons.”

Madam Chief Minister briefed the visiting public representatives,”Revamping of all 2800 BHUs and RHCs of Punjab will be completed soon.” She added,”The prices of all food items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses will be reduced further.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”A significant reduction in the price of oil will give further relief to the people of Punjab.” She added,”Punjab’s first air ambulance service will be launched soon.”

Madam Chief Minister highlighted,”Home delivery of free medicines for the patients suffering from deadly diseases like cancer has been started.” She said,”At a cost of Rs 8 billion, an anti-smog program is being started to eliminate environmental pollution.”

The visiting assembly members appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching remarkable public welfare projects. They paid tribute to her efforts for the gradual reduction of inflation. MNA Nasir Bosal and MPA Iftikhar Hussain Chachar were among those who met. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present

Message

“Today is a day to recognize the importance of cycling as an environment-friendly and healthy mode of transportation,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Cycling Day. She added, “Cycling not only reduces our carbon footprint but also keeps us physically and mentally fit.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” Where possible, a culture of using public transport and bicycles for movement should be adopted.” She added, “Pakistan is in the list of countries affected by global warming. We should adopt cycling for the safe future of new generation.”