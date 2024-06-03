Ashrafi calls for justice in Nazir Masih’s death case

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday called for justice in the death case of Nazir Masih in Sargodha.

The PUC chairman, expressing deep grief over the killing, said in a statement that taking the law into one’s own hands in matters of blasphemy was both unlawful and illegal. The issues of blasphemy and apostasy should be adjudicated by courts, not by any individual or group, he stressed.

He extended condolences to Nazir Masih’s family, and called for a speedy trial of the accused involved in the crime.

Ashrafi said that the protection of non-Muslims living in Pakistan was the duty of both the state and its Muslim citizens.