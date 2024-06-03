Investing in Renewables and Efficiency

As an electricity consumer, I have long been acquainted with the critical juncture of Pakistan’s energy trajectory. It seems to be an ongoing one and now with an ever-increasing population and rapid industrialization, the web stands to become more complex.

Energy demand continues to rise, with chronic energy shortages, environmental degradation, and reliance on fossil fuels, we are left with only two options. Either to continue importing fossil fuels and keep increasing the volume of circular debt or start moving towards renewable energy sources, which, to think of it, is not an option but imperative for Pakistan’s sustainable future.

Pakistan, is among the top ten nations, facing the strongest brunt of climate change in its glacier melt, giving way to erratic weather patterns, excessive flooding, water scarcity, and rising temperatures. Despite a negligible carbon footprint, our local pollution cannot be ignored, and fossil fuel combustion aggravates this further, by contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable energy holds significant potential for Pakistan’s economic development and climate change mitigation, as the country possesses abundant resources like solar, wind, and hydropower. Despite this potential, the country has yet to fully harness these sources to meet its energy needs. The government has initiated several projects to promote renewable energy, such as the launch of the Dasu Hydropower Project.

With an estimated capacity of 4,320 MW upon completion, Dasu is poised to become one of the largest hydropower projects in Pakistan. Additionally, the government established the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and set ambitious targets like installing 400 GW of solar panels by 2030. If achieved, this could substantially boost the adoption of renewable energy and increase rooftop solar systems nationwide. Currently, the Government of Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Policy envisages generating 60% of the country’s energy from renewable resources by 2030.

The government’s efforts, coupled with contributions from the private sector, are crucial. In this regard, K-Electric, a leading private utility in Pakistan, is taking a big step towards a cleaner future. Their ambitious plan to integrate a whopping 640 MW of renewables into the energy mix over the next two years is a win-win for everyone.

Here’s why: this move not only benefits the environment by reducing reliance on imported fuels, but it also aligns perfectly with the government’s goal of keeping clean energy affordable in the long run. Think of it like this: as the cost of generation plummets thanks to renewables, the government (who sets electricity prices across Pakistan) has more leeway when setting electricity prices, ensuring affordability in the long run for everyone.

Continued expansion of renewables is necessary, but with adequate support, renewables can enhance energy security and foster economic growth. Additionally, they produce minimal greenhouse gases compared to fossil fuels, helping to combat climate change and improve public health and economic stability. Moreover, the transition will also open doors for green job creation, enable businesses, and attract foreign investments.

However, a crucial hurdle exists – our ageing power grid. This infrastructure stretched thin and lacking in capacity, threatens to become a bottleneck, choking the flow of clean energy into our homes and businesses. The solution lies in upgrading and modernizing the power grid. This means investing in new infrastructure, expanding capacity, and embracing digitalization. A robust, modern grid will not only ensure the smooth integration of clean energy but also improve overall grid stability.

The fight for a sustainable future isn’t just about finding cleaner energy sources – it’s about using less energy altogether. Experts say efficiency is achievable by focusing on four key areas. Firstly, electrifying our homes and transportation makes a colossal difference. Electric vehicles use two to four times less energy than gasoline cars. This shift towards electrification would be a massive win for the environment and our wallets.

Clean cooking matters too. Millions still rely on inefficient methods, harming both their health and the environment. Modern stoves can save resources and improve lives. Technology plays its part – energy-efficient appliances, especially inverter air conditioners, can make a big difference. Finally, don’t underestimate your power! Simple changes like cycling to the market or opting for public transport can collectively have a huge impact.

A recent webinar, “The Trajectory of Renewables Energy in Pakistan” from their “Future of Energy” series, highlighted the urgency of transitioning to clean energy, but also the need for energy-saving practices to avoid wasteful consumption. A sustainability expert pointed to revising building codes to incorporate insulation material, promoting cooler indoor temperatures. She further stressed the environmental impact of concrete construction and carbon emissions, urging a shift towards indigenous building methods and advanced technology to minimize these effects.

Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, alongside robust regulatory frameworks, are essential to navigate the complexities of the energy transition effectively. While the argument is strong and stakeholders need to give committed attention to resolve the crises, it is you and I, remembering to switch off extra lights, add environment-friendly features to our homes for better light and ventilation, and avoid unnecessary trips to the market that will bring in the change.

The writer is a freelance contributor. She writes about technology, education and social issues. She can be reached at hadiazaid2021@gmail.com