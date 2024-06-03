K-Electric denies unscheduled load shedding

K-Electric officials have assured residents that electricity supply in Karachi remains stable, dismissing rumors of unannounced load shedding.

“Load shedding is being conducted as per the schedule provided on our website,” a spokesperson clarified. “It’s incorrect to confuse regional faults with load shedding.” They added that the load shedding schedule is influenced by the rate of power theft and technical losses in different areas.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave continues to grip much of Pakistan, particularly in the southern districts. The Meteorological Department reports a mix of hot and humid conditions, with some areas experiencing sporadic rain. Coastal regions, including Karachi, are enduring intense heat and humidity, though there is a slight chance of drizzle along the coastline, providing minimal respite from the scorching temperatures.