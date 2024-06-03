44 terrorists arrested in Punjab IBOs

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 44 terrorists in hundreds of intelligence-based operations carried out across Punjab, says in media reports.

A CTD spokesman informed on Monday that 794 IBOs were conducted throughout Punjab including in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur. According to the CTD spokesman, two dangerous terrorists belonging to TTP were arrested from Lahore.

The spokesman said explosives, suicide vest, hand grenade, 37 detonators, 174 feet fuse wire, three IED bombs, prima card, mobiles and cash were seized from the terrorists. Some of the detained terrorists were identified as Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shahzad, Hamayatullah, Osama, Azeem, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed and Ahsan.