Committees’ formation stalled in Senate

The formation of Senate Standing Committees has hit a deadlock due to a heated disagreement between the government and the opposition. The tussle centers on the allocation of key committees, with the government coalition seeking control over crucial areas such as foreign affairs, finance, and interior.

Despite an important meeting between Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz, no resolution was achieved. According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has requested the Finance Committee and the Law and Justice Committee, insisting on the chairmanship of Saleem Mandviwala being handed to Farooq H. Naik.

However, Shibli Faraz has firmly rejected the government’s proposed distribution formula. He argues that the standing committees, which have traditionally been chaired by the opposition for the last 12 years, should continue to be allocated to them. Faraz emphasized the role of these committees in monitoring government policies and ensuring parliamentary accountability, accusing the government allies of attempting to undermine this process.

“The unfair allocation of committees is a weak and undemocratic practice that threatens the integrity of our parliamentary system,” Faraz stated. He further criticized the current administration, claiming that the PDM-2 government has significantly damaged the country’s institutions.

As the impasse continues, the Senate’s ability to function effectively remains in jeopardy, with both sides showing no signs of backing down.