Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100 at Kingston

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville ran the fastest 100 meters in the world this year, 9.82 seconds, to defeat reigning world champion Noah Lyles on Saturday at the Racer Grand Prix meet. The 23-year-old shocked himself with the effort, aided by a tailwind of 0.9 m/sec, to break his prior personal best of 9.86 and dominate American star Lyles, who crossed the line next in 9.85, just off his best of 9.83. “I feel good,” Seville said. “I’m a little surprised. It’s special to be able to run so fast without too much specific work. It shows that I can still do better.” The Jamaican is coached by Glen Mills, former mentor of legend Usain Bolt, for whom Jamaica has been looking for an heir since his 2017 retirement. Seville collected places of honor during the last major championships: fourth in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and in the 100m at the Worlds in 2022 and 2023. His clear race allowed him to tame Lyles, to whom he gave a defiant look at the line. The two sprinters ran significantly faster than the best prior 2024 time, 9.93 by Americans Christian Miller and Kendal Williams.