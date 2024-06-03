West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare

West Indies started its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win against Papua New Guinea by five wickets in a match played at Guyana’s Providence stadium on Sunday. Rovman Powell’s side chased the target in 19 overs on the back of sixth-wicket stand between Roston Chase and Andre Russell. West Indies had a jitter in the run chase as they lost five wickets for 97 runs and needed 40 off the last four overs. Chase kept his nerves and steered his side to a win with not out 27-ball 42. Russell supported with nine-ball 15*. At the top Brandon King scored 29-ball 34 while Nicholas Pooran made 27-ball 27. Skipper Assad Vala took two wickets for the PNG by giving away 28 runs. Earlier, West Indies didn’t allow PNG to settle early as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted them on 136-8 after opting to bowl first.