Wapda wins All Pakistan M Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament

Pakistan Wapda emerged victorious in a nail-biting showdown against Pakistan Air Force, clinching the All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament on Sunday here at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

In a fiercely contested match, both teams displayed exceptional skills and tenacity, battling until the final moments. Wapda, however, seized control in the last quarter, securing a thrilling 68-67 points victory. Zainul Hassan of Wapda emerged as the hero of the day, contributing a stellar performance with 34 points, while teammate Muhammad Israr added 10 points, respectively. Despite a valiant effort from PAF, Wapda’s dominance in the closing stages proved decisive. Umair Jan led the scoring for PAF with 26points, followed by Umair Siddiqui with 12 points.

Managing Director of United Medical and Dental College Dr. Bilal Faiz was the chief guest of concluding ceremony who presenting the winning trophy to the captain of the Pakistan Wapda team while Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Muhammad yaqoob, Tournament chief organiser Dr. Umer Daraz Khan, PBBF Associate Secretary Yaqoob Qadry and others dignitaries were also present during the concluding ceremony.

Earlier In the third position match, Punjab Rangers secured a convincing 72-61 points victory against Islamabad, claiming the third position. Late Muhammad Majid and late Abdul Nasir represented Pakistan as well as in national events for a long time and the purpose was to organise the memorial tournament for the recognition of their great love and services to the game of basketball.