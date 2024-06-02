PM lauds Pak Navy officials

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has applauded Pakistan Navy for successful operation in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 380 kilograms of narcotics in North Arabian Sea.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the officers and personnel deputed at PNS Yarmook for foiling an attempt of smuggling of narcotics. Prime Minister said the efforts of the Pakistan Navy officials in safeguarding the Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and preventing illegal activities are commendable. Earlier, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful operation to combat narcotics in the North Arabian Sea.

PNS Yarmouk thwarted the attempt to smuggle three hundred and eighty kilograms of narcotics worth thousands of dollars. The anti-narcotics operation is the result of an effective surveillance of the Pakistan’s sea force. The war ships of the Pakistan Navy carry out operation in the sea on regular basis to curb smuggling of narcotics, piracy and human trafficking.