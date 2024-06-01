LHC moved over defying PM’s directives on petrol prices

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved on Saturday over defying Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s directives of massive drop in petrol prices.

As per details, the petition was filed by Azhar Siddique, challenging the finance ministry’s decision to ignore the Prime Minister’s recommendation to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 15 per liter. Despite a significant decline in global petroleum prices, the Ministry of Finance only reduced the price by Rs 4.74 per liter, the petition stated.

Siddique urged the court to order Finance Ministry to reduce the petrol prices as per the prime minister’s recommendations. Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter.

The Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in a statement directed the finance minister to further slash the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per liter. However, the Finance Ministry reduced the prices of petrol by Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.86 per litre. After a reduction of Rs 4.74, the new petrol price were fixed at Rs 268.36 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) decreased by Rs 3.86 to Rs 270.94 per litre.