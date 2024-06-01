Kundi to PTI: Say sorry for past mistakes if want dialogue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Saturday that they were prepared to hold a dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) if the party apologises for past mistakes.

“If PTI issues an apology for previous mistakes, we are prepared to discuss,” the governor said at a press conference in Lahore. He warned, however, that he was not in a position to speak if the party wanted to use the establishment’s support to regain power. “The party should play its role in the Parliament,” he said adding that nothing will be gained by making noise.

The governor of KP province declared that he wanted to prevent any disputes from arising between the provincial government and the Governor’s House. “The Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be part of any conspiracy.” “I will act as a bridge between the Centre and the province,” he declared. Speaking about the troubles that KP is facing and the grievances that the province administration has made against Islamabad, governor Kundi stated that he has requested Chief Minister Gandapur to take the issues to the federal government so that a solution may be found.

Talking about the May 9 riots, he said that everyone who was implicated in the violent incident should face punishment. “The person responsible for the May 9 disaster should be prosecuted first,” he said. Earlier, the Federal Instigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) decided to hold an inquiry regarding the uploading of an alleged propaganda video attributed to Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman from PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s official, X, account.

In a related development, The 83rd Formation Commanders Conference underscored on Thursday that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against State institutions, was “clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda”.

The forum also noted that planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of May 9 need to be brought to justice for the collective good of the country.