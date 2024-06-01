Ajoka Theatre draws huge crowds for its play at Alhamra Fest

Alhamra theatre festival reached its peak with a memorable performance by Ajoka Theatre on Friday 31 May.

A jam-packed audience, filling all seats snd stairs, enthusiastically applauded the special performance of Shahid Nadeem’s “Teesri Dastak”.

Written by Shahid Nadeem and originally directed by Late Madeeha Gauhar, this powerful play penned in 1971, remains as relevant today as it was during its first production.

“Teesri Dastak” unfolds against the backdrop of a corrupt and incompetent military dictatorship, capturing the turbulent era when Pakistan was on the brink of disintegration. It was also a time of hope and change, marked by the toppling of military rulers and People’s Party’s election victory, resonating with promises of social justice and progressive reforms. The streets echoed with the slogans “Azadi” and “Roti, Kapra and Makan,” symbolizing the aspirations of the downtrodden.

The play centres around Pakistan Building in a rundown urban slum, mirroring the country’s journey of dreams, betrayals and resilience. It delves into the cyclical nature of revolutions and counter-revolutions, illustrating how change often leads to no change. The play’s significant message is that violence begets violence and true systemic change requires sustained and prolonged struggle rather than isolated acts of terrorism or heroism. “Teesri Dastak” is a tribute to the heroic struggle of the masses and their unwavering determination to achieve freedom and justice. The play features a strong cast, including Usman Raaj as rebel Mansoor, Qaiser Khan as dreamer Ijaz, Muzzamil Shabbir as worldly wise Zulfi, Madeeha Rasheed as nagging Be-Hajan, Kanwal Khan as humiliated Jamila, Rai Ali as cowardly Bade Mian, week and devilish Haji played by Rai Ali. Other characters included , Meesam as crazy Baba Yousaf, Nasir Mehmood as Munshi and Aanish Khan as Bengali, Bilal Hassan and Faraz Hanif as Policemen. Kanwal Christopher and Thomas gave the background music and Nadeem Mir was credited with light and set. Sohail Warraich was Assistant Director.