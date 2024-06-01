Policeman killed, three injured in hotel shooting

One police officer was killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a hotel near Patel Para in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarter.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jamshed Quarter Arshad Hussain Laghari, two armed men on motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately at people sitting at Hasanzai Hotel. Police officer Qamar Azad, who was reportedly eating at the hotel with friends, was killed in the attack.

Three other officers, Arsalan Shakir, Faizan, and Tahir, were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen targeted the police officers specifically. The police have recorded their statements and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

The crime scene unit found seven empty shells from a .33 caliber pistol and one shell from a 9mm pistol at the scene. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in Karachi.