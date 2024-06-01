Modi Again

The Indian elections have been a rollercoaster ride of drama, accusations, and intense competition.

Despite an easy outlook and promising numbers, BJP’s Narendra Modi, in his desperation to create history with a rare third prime ministership, tainted the political landscape with an unprecedented splash of bigotry and populist agendas.

The TV exit polls have already projected a victory for Mr Modi in the general election. But as he takes out the coveted waistcoat and fumbles through different lotus-shaped lapel pins, the question that lingers in the air is – was this victory fair and just? With allegations of voter intimidation, media manipulation, and corruption swirling around, one cannot help but wonder if the results truly reflect the will of the people.

The election campaign leading up to the 2024 Indian Elections has been nothing short of a heart-wrenching spectacle. From mudslinging to using the religious card to blatantly violating the secular identity with scathing “traitor” allegations, the candidates left no stone unturned in their quest for power. The airwaves were filled with accusations and counter-accusations, making it hard for the average citizen to separate fact from fiction.

As before, Prime Minister Modi will claim that he has won the election fair and square. But with so many questions surrounding the integrity of the electoral process, don’t the Indian people deserve to know the truth about a leader making merry on his way to a demigod status all the while trampling every ideal their founding fathers fought for?

The role of the Muslim community in Indian elections has always been a hotly debated topic. With accusations of discrimination and religious bias, it is clear that the Muslim question still looms large over the Indian political landscape.

For all those daring to proclaim that such declarations were a part and parcel of the election fervour, a mere glance at the politically-motivated bulldozing sprees, much-celebrates jostles with controversial mandirs and a piercing, palpable fear felt by the minorities should be enough of a trailer for the upcoming years. Let the hounding begin. *