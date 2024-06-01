Four terrorists neutralized in Peshawar IBO

Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district on the night of May 30, reported Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The killed terrorists were identified as ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and Ahmedey alias Koochi. Two other terrorists were also injured in the operation.

As per the military’s media wing, the eliminated terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and killing innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from their hideout. Local residents appreciated the operation; the security forces were engaged in a sanitizing operation in the area to clear it out of any remaining terrorists, the ISPR stated, adding that, “The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.”

On May 27, security forces announced that 23 terrorists were neutralized in a series of targeted operations across various districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over two days, resulting in the martyrdom of five servicemen.

The military’s media wing provided a detailed breakdown of the IBOs. An IBO in the southern K-P district of Tank resulted in the elimination of 10 terrorists. On the same day, another operation in the Bagh area of the Khyber tribal district neutralized seven terrorists and injured two others. This operation led to a fierce firefight, during which five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred.

Additionally, a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was seized during these operations. The ISPR shared photos of the deceased terrorists and the recovered arms and ammunition with the media, highlighting the success of these efforts in combating terrorism.