Whitewashed

There wasn’t much shock to Englan cruising to a fantastic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Oval in the last competitive match before they headed to defend their Worldcup title.

Babar Azam might have opened the match to a great partnership with 59-0 but cricket matches need to be fought ball by ball, wicket by wicket. The below-par target of 157 is yet another reminder of how Pakistan’s performance has been far from consistent.

The team failed to showcase their full potential in the matches, leading to a disappointing 2-0 series loss, leaving fans and critics questioning the team’s ability to deliver under pressure in the upcoming competition.

One of the key factors contributing to Pakistan’s defeat is poor decision-making on the field. From team selection to strategic plays, there were clear signs of confusion and lack of direction. The inability to adapt to changing game situations cost Pakistan crucial points and has repeatedly led to their downfall.

A sheepish declaration that the middle order needs to step up might work for an expert sitting in a television studio but if the caption feels the need to sort out the the unit, such calculations are better done beforehand.

No qualms about the fan appeal of Mr Azam but he needs to work on his leadership presence for even a remote chance of success in Dallas. Disjointed performances where Shaheens are more concerned about their own overs and someone being caught off-slip leads to a shambolic collapse do not befit a team that, not long ago, was making headlines for its meteoric revival.

While the players bear some responsibility for Pakistan’s defeat, it is essential to hold the PCB accountable for their role in the team’s performance. Isn’t it high time that the coach and the selection committee shoulder the burden for their choices of who would get to wear the prestigious jersey?

It was hoped that Pakistan would enter the crucial cricket event with sky-high confidence having landed on the winning side of the series. Sadly, the doom and gloom persists and one can only offer Green Shirts prayers for a divine miracle. *