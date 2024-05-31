Punjab CM orders linking promotions with services to masses

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to link the promotion of deputy commissioners with their performance along with selling of roti and bread at fixed rate across the province.

She presided over a special meeting to review price control and other affairs in which the performance report of deputy commissioners was submitted through monitoring indicators. The CM commended the performance of deputy commissioners of Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad and Murree. Matters pertaining to stability of prices, development schemes, implementation of one dish ban on the wedding food, education and health were reviewed in the meeting. She directed the relevant stakeholders not to impose a fee on the selling of sacrificial animals in the cattle markets. She said, “It is hoped that every Deputy Commissioner will perform his duties in a professional manner, and a visible difference should been seen in their working.

The monitoring process will continue till the price of roti gains stability. There should not be any complaint with regard to size of roti and its weight. Ensuring implementation is the foremost responsibility of a Deputy Commissioner after the price of a roti being fixed.