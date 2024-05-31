‘Nayab’ wins big at Cannes

One more feather has been added into the cap of Yumna Zaidi as her new movie ‘Nayab’ has won major awards at Cannes.

Usman Khan has been performed also with excellence in the movie which made a historic milestone for the Pakistani entertainment sector.

At the World Film Festival in Cannes, the film took home the awards of “Best Foreign Film” and “Best First-Time Filmmaker” in the feature film category, which was a historic first for Pakistani cinema on a worldwide scale.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna shared images of the triumph. Alongside the pictures, the star wrote, “Nayab, my real star. Congratulations to the entire family of Nayab.” The beloved actor then individually tagged all those to whom she wished to convey her regards for the monumental win.

Nayab is a sports drama that defies genre norms to provide a complex examination of the human spirit in the face of Karachi’s socioeconomic difficulties. The story of the movie revolves around Yumna’s character Nayab, a teenage cricket lover who aspires to follow her passion for the game despite obstacles from her family and society.

She manages to enrol in a cricket camp with the help of her older brother, negotiating the complexities of her goals against the hardships of the middle class.

With a project like Nayab, the director has created a story that delves into the fallout from stressful circumstances in Karachi, shedding light on the fine line that separates crushed ambitions from burgeoning dreams.

The film’s skill at narrative and the commitment of its actors and staff are demonstrated by its Cannes award win. In addition to showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity, the empowerment-focused programme touches on topics that are universal, such as ambition, resiliency and familial ties.