Army top brass seeks punishment for May 9 perpetrators, planners

The military’s top brass noted on Thursday that the planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of the May 9 riots “need to be brought to justice for the collective good of the country” and without swift and transparent dispensation of justice to the culprits, the stability of the country will “remain hostage” to such elements.

A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the 83rd Formation Commanders Conference was presided over by Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and the forum noted that “politically motivated and vested digital terrorism” against state institutions, especially the armed forces, is meant to sow discord and “induce despondency” in the Pakistani nation.

The participants also noted that “conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts” are peddling blatant lies fake news and propaganda. “However, the nation is fully cognisant of their ugly and ulterior motives and surely the designs of these nefarious forces will be comprehensively defeated,” added the military’s media wing.

The conference was also briefed on the current dynamics of the geo-strategic environment and emerging challenges to national security. The commanders expressed serious concern over continued cross-border violations from Afghanistan and terrorist attacks being orchestrated using Afghan soil, noting that the enemies of the country were using the neighbouring nation to target the security forces of the country and its civilian population.

“The forum acknowledged the priceless sacrifices of the people of newly merged districts (NMDs) in the war against terrorism and underscored the importance of uplifting the NMDs to decisively defeat terrorism,” said ISPR.

The military’s top brass also underlined the need for “socio-economic development in Balochistan to counter externally propagated narratives of exclusion, exploited by foreign-sponsored proxies to lead Balochistan’s youth away from peace and progress”.

Reviewing the situation on the border with India, the forum expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

“The forum showed concern over the treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and noted the growing fascism being perpetrated to achieve vested political ends.”

Solidarity was also expressed with the people of occupied Palestine and condemned the serious human rights violations and war crimes perpetrated in Gaza and supported the International Court of Justice’s decision to ask for a stop to a military operation in Gaza.

The participants of the conference also resolved to fully support the government’s initiatives for sustainable economic growth and curbing illegal activities, added the ISPR.

Appreciating the high standard of training displayed by various units and formations of the army during exercises and the performance of the officers and troops in counter-terrorism operations, the army chief commended them for their “high morale and round-the-clock operational readiness”.

“The participants expressed their complete satisfaction with the steps being taken at the Army level for the training, administration, and welfare of serving and retired officers and troops. The forum noted the significant milestone achieved by Pakistan on Youm-e-Takbir and its stabilizing impact on the region.” Prayers by the participants were also offered for the martyrs of security forces and the civilian population.