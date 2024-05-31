Imran acquitted in two May 9 cases

A district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan on Thursday in two more May 9 cases. Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir announced the reserved verdict citing the acquittal of the former premier on grounds of insufficient evidence. Two cases were lodged against Imran in the Shahzad Town police station, following his arrest on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises that sparked nation-wide protests including attacks on military installations. PTI lawyers Mirza Asim Baig and Naeem Panjotha were representing Imran in these cases. Baig stated that an unauthorized person registered an FIR against the PTI founder adding that Imran was accused of section 109 but no evidence could be provided in the cases.