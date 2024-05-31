Mohsin Naqvi calls for national support for the cricket team

Federal Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi emphasized the need for national support for the cricket team, saying, “The national cricket team needs the nation’s support at this time. The players are confident and will definitely perform well and bring the World Cup home from America.”

Addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, at the Pakistan House in London, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his confidence in the team, saying, “Every Pakistani should support the team regardless of win or loss. With this approach, the players will definitely win the World Cup.” He encouraged the nation to have faith in the players, saying, “They will perform well and bring home the World Cup. Trust our players, they will perform well and we hope they will win the World Cup.”

The reception was attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, former Prime Minister Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, and a large number of British Pakistanis. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan stated that he was very happy to welcome Pakistan Cricket Team at London and wished them best for upcoming matches. He said that Babar Azam was his favourite batsman and hoped the team would win in Babar’s captaincy.

While welcoming the team, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistani Diaspora in UK was impatiently waiting for Pakistan team’s tour to England. He said that the team’s presence in UK is uniting the cricket loving communities. The High Commissioner wished the team best of luck for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan Cricket team players and management thanked the High Commission and Pakistani Diaspora in UK for expressing unprecedented support and the warm welcome. Later, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also addressed the gathering.