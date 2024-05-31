BAP president Khalid Magsi escapes assassination attempt

Khalid Hussain Magsi, President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and a member of the National Assembly, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in the Notal area of Nasirabad district, according to levies officials. Armed assailants opened fire on Magsi’s convoy, but security personnel and guards responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to flee. Magsi and his companions emerged unscathed from the attack, and no injuries were reported on either side. Former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani condemned the attack in strong terms. He contacted Magsi by phone to inquire about his well-being. Sanjrani described the attack as a premeditated conspiracy and urged the provincial government to swiftly apprehend those responsible. In November, BAP elected Magsi as its president, replacing Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Senator Nasibullah Bazai, senior vice president of the party, administered the oath to the newly elected president.