Gazan Children

The unfolding tragedy in Gaza has left us all in shock and disbelief, more at the silenced conscience of the international community than the continuing atrocities of the Israeli administration. Street fighting keeps intensifying as the recent round of bombardment targets civilian targets under the guise of anti-Hamas operations. The closure of crossings has only exacerbated the already dire situation, leaving innocent children to suffer needlessly.

Innocent children, who should be playing and going to school, are instead lying wounded and in pain, unable to receive the medical treatment they so desperately need. Aid is becoming impossible to reach those in need, leaving many to suffer in silence. The images coming out of Gaza are a heart-wrenching reminder of the brutality of war. Despite the clear need for action, the international community has remained eerily silent on the situation in Gaza. Political leaders and world powers fail to condemn the denial of ongoing devastation, choosing instead to look the other way.

On Wednesday, the UN called on PM Netanyahu to protect Palestinian civilians, demanding “a remov(al) of all barriers to the flow of aid at scale through all crossings and routes.” There was a lot that could force the West to look past the monetary gains and speak out against the injustice unfolding in Gaza. We cannot allow these innocent victims to be forgotten or ignored.

The situation in Gaza is dire. Ever since October 7, a thriving bully has been shamelessly eating up the scanty resources, bulldozing the remnants of a thriving civilisation with a never-before-seen sense of impunity.

f scathing verdicts by international institutions are not enough to put an end to the brutalities faced by millions of displaced Palestinians surviving on less than three per cent of daily water requirements. No matter how unbelievably hard it may seem, standing on the right side of the history should always hold more importance than sticking to the rules of the world order. *