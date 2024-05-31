Attacking Education

With another girls’ school maliciously torched in North Waziristan, the recent onslaught on education has finally drawn the attention of the authorities as a letter from the school ministry emphasises prompt action. These despicable activities not only deprive young girls of their right to education but also perpetuates a cycle of violence and ignorance in the region. A systematic attack on education has once again reared its ugly head where attackers appear determined to disrupt the learning process all the while instilling fear and insecurity among the community at large.

The right to education is a fundamental human right enshrined in various international conventions and agreements. Those busy in the propagation of their vile agendas are not only violating this basic right but also undermining the progress and development of the region.

That targetting schools has far-reaching implications beyond the immediate destruction of property does not need to be explained in a country like Pakistan. Have we forgotten how closing doors to education was the prime tool of militants in Swat to sow seeds of ignorance, fear, and extremism? The innumerable sacrifices rendered by our armed forces and the resilient local cannot be allowed to go to waste just because the provincial government is yet to make up its mind over the best line of action.

The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the rule of law prevails. Moreover, we, at Daily Times, call upon the government, civil society, and the international community to redouble their efforts to protect educational institutions, particularly those catering to marginalized and vulnerable populations. Investing in education is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for building resilient, prosperous, and inclusive societies. In the past, such attempts by the enemies to weaken our resolve have been nothing but foolhardy.

Heinous attacks by terrorists only serve to strengthen our determination to ensure the right to a safe, better living for all of us. *