14 Hong Kong democracy campaigners found guilty of subversion

A Hong Kong court found 14 people guilty of subversion on Thursday in the biggest case against pro-democracy campaigners since China imposed a national security law to crush dissent. The verdicts bring to an end a long-running trial in which 47 people were charged for organising an unofficial election in 2020, activities the court ruled were a threat to the government. Fourteen people were found guilty on Thursday. They, along with 31 others who pleaded guilty, could face life in jail. Two were found not guilty. “In our view… that would create a constitutional crisis for Hong Kong,” said a court statement summarising the reasons for the verdict by three judges.