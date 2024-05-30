Terrorism case registered for slapping Khawar Maneka

A terrorism case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and lawyers for slapping Khawar Maneka outside a court in Islamabad. According to the channel, the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Ramna Police Station Islamabad and 12 policemen have become witnesses to the slapping incident. The channel said the names of 25 accused including PTI lawyers Naeem Panjotha, Ali Ijaz Butter, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gill, and Ansar Kayani are included in the FIR. According to the FIR, as court proceedings commenced in Islamabad, PTI leaders and lawyers began gathering outside the court. Advocate Burki was leading the PTI lawyers and activists outside the court. When the hearing ended and Khawar Maneka came out, Advocate Burki shouted that Maneka had testified against their leader Imran Khan so he should not be left alive. The FIR said Advocate Burki then pushed Khawar Maneka and Naeem Panjotha Advocate assaulted him with punches. Yesterday, an unpleasant situation developed outside a court in Islamabad when prior to pronouncement of the decision in the illegal nikah case against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, PTI lawyers and party workers attacked Khawar Maneka, the petitioner in the case.