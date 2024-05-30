New transfer policy introduced for Punjab teachers

Punjab Education Department has introduced new transfer policy for teachers of the province as per which transfers could be now carried out throughout the year on hardship grounds. Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has approved the new transfer policy. As per new policy, transfers of disables, divorced and teachers residing at long distance could be carried out throughout the year.

The decision stated that general and mutual transfers could be held twice a year while inter-district and wedlock transfer will also remain opened throughout the year.

According to education department, process of all types of promotions would be completed within a month and all district committees would also be bound to ensure decision on plea within 30 days.