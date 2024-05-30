Sindh Govt to issue 8.5 lac Benazir labor cards through NADRA

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced a major development for laborers in the province, revealing plans to issue a staggering 8.5 lac Benazir Labor Cards. This initiative, aimed at empowering the workforce, comes after the successful issuance of 1.5 lakh cards already byNational Database Registration Authority (NADRA). The announcement came during a meeting chaired by CM Shah himself. Commissioner City briefed the CM, outlining the issuance of an additional 2.5 lakh cards by June. These cards will provide access to free medical treatment for workers and their families at designated dispensaries and hospitals. Secretary Labor elaborated on the verification process, highlighting the use of National Identity Cards to ensure transparency. CM Shah’s vision extended beyond just card issuance. He emphasized the importance of small loans for workers, proposing the use of the labor card as a channel for facilitating such loans. Recognizing agriculture’s significance for the national economy, he called for subsidizing seeds and fertilizers to encourage farmers. He also stressed the need for the agriculture department to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques. The CM’s directive mandates the inclusion of all farmers in the cardholder program. Additionally, he has set a one-month deadline for completing the labor card registration process. This initiative by the Sindh government promises to significantly improve the lives of both laborers and farmers in the province. The Benazir Labor Cards offer not only free healthcare but also pave the way for financial empowerment through small loans. With a focus on agricultural development, CM Shah’s plans seem well-rounded and strategically targeted towards boosting the provincial economy.