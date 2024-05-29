Iddat case verdict delayed

In a dramatic turn of events, the sessions judge hearing the Iddat case sought its transfer to another court on Monday without announcing the reserved judgment many thought would overturn the incarcerated premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s conviction.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand left the courtroom after complainant Khawar Maneka expressed no confidence in him. The complainant made emotional arguments after asking the court to grant him 10 minutes to speak.

Shortly after, the judge wrote to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to fix the case for hearing in some other court. Judge Arjumand wrote in the letter “Though earlier application of complainants has already been dismissed in this regard on April 30, 2024, but I think it will not be appropriate to decide the lis when specific objection has been raised on the Presiding Officer.”

It added “As arguments at length were heard in the matter, therefore, it is humbly submitted to transfer the appeals to any other court of competent jurisdiction.” “It is further submitted that complainant and his counsel always tried to frustrate and delay the proceedings on one pretext or other, therefore, time frame may be fixed for disposal of appeals,” the judge wrote.

As the hearing commenced, an hour later than scheduled, Maneka appeared before the court along with his counsel Rizwan Abbasi.

The judge observed that prosecutor Abbasi was yet to present arguments on two points, following which he stepped onto the dais. However, Maneka requested the court for some time to present his arguments. At this, the judge asked him to let his counsel speak first. “My lawyer will not be able to explain my suffering. I will speak myself,” replied Maneka.At this point, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Gill urged the court to issue contempt notices to Maneka for interrupting court proceedings.

Maneka asked for 10 minutes of speaking time, saying he belonged to a village and that rumors were being spread about him and his daughter’s divorce every day. “Fake divorce letters are being made and spread on social media,” the complainant maintained.

Maneka’s interruption irked the PTI counsels who got into a heated argument with the former. Judge Arjumand then intervened asking the lawyers if they wanted to create scene.

“Today, respect is being demanded for a person who has served as the former premier. Why not grant a poor man the same respect too?” asked Maneka as he compared himself to Imran.

“I am being threatened. Listen to this poor man. I don’t believe in this court. I only believe in the Almighty. Think of me as a poor person, and realize what my family has suffered. My house has been destroyed,” he lamented.

He then asked the judge to not make a decision, alleging that he appeared to have been “influenced”.

Judge Arjumand remarked that it was not possible for him to transfer the case at this stage. However, he observed that any decision he now makes would be controversial. The judge then left the courtroom.

Angry at Maneka for using “delaying tactics”, PTI women members inside the courtroom began sloganeering against him. Some threw water bottles at him and even slapped him.

He was then assaulted outside the courtroom by a man said to be a PTI lawyer as a group of his counsels escorted him outside the court premises.

An appellate court last week reserved its decision on the appeals filed by Imran and Bushra against their conviction in a case concerning their marriage during the iddat period.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmakers deemed the latest events leading to the delay in the announcement of the case’s reserved verdict as a “pre-planned” strategy.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, accompanied by other party leaders including Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Muhammad Khan, addressed the media outside the courtroom after today’s hearing.

Gohar said the court had initially scheduled to announce the verdict at 9 AM, but the timing was rescheduled to 10:30 AM due to the absence of the prosecutor.

Referring to remarks made by complainant Khawar Fareed Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, during today’s hearing, the lawmakers alleged that Maneka used abusive language against PTI founder Imran. Furthermore, he claimed that the session judge, Justice Shahrukh Arjumand, had been “instructed” not to preside over the case. Gohar added that Justice Arjumand had informed the court of his intention to report the matter to the higher court.