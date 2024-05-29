Four Pakistanis gunned down by Iranian border guards

In a tragic incident on the border, four Pakistani citizens lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when Iranian forces opened fire on a vehicle in the border town of Mashkil Bacha Rai in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Sahibzada Asfand, the Assistant Commissioner of Mashkail, confirmed that all the victims were civilians targeted by the Iranian forces. The deceased have been identified as Shukarullah, son of Qadir Bakhsh; Asghar Ali, son of Muhammad Akbar; Abdul Wasi, son of Mullah Sulaiman; and Dilawar, son of Muhammad Azim.

The injured include Mahan Gul, son of Muhammad Saleem, and Akhtar, son of Abdul Baqi. The assistant commissioner said that security had been tightened following the Iranian attack. According to details, Iranian forces targeted the vehicle in the town, resulting in immediate fatalities and injuries. Local authorities have confirmed the deaths and reported that the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment.

Sources indicate that the firing incident occurred late last night in Tehsil Mashkil Bacha Rai, a border area known for its sensitive security situation. The motive behind the firing and the circumstances leading up to the incident are currently under investigation by local authorities. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses. The tragic event has heightened tensions in the bordering areas between the two countries, underscoring the need for careful management of border security issues. In January, tensions between the two neighbours heightened after Iran claimed to have struck a “militant hideout” in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan prompting Islamabad to recall its ambassador from Tehran.

In less than 48 hours after Iranian airstrikes, Pakistani forces targeted terrorists’ hideouts in a village in Saravan in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The two nations, however, agreed to send back their ambassadors to their respective posts days later, following active diplomacy.