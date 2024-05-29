PTI moves LHC to reclaim ‘bat’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, challenging the Punjab cabinet’s decision to register additional cases against him and other PTI lawmakers.

The former prime minister’s petition, filed through prominent party counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, argued that the cases are “unlawful and unconstitutional,” asserting that he and his party members are being falsely accused.

On May 24, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet approved the initiation of ‘fresh legal action’ against Imran and other party leaders for their purported involvement in crafting a ‘narrative of hate’ against state institutions, especially the army. The petition stated that CM Maryam’s cabinet approved a request from the home secretary to register new cases against PTI members. Imran, through his counsel, requested certified copies of agenda item 11 from the May 24 cabinet meeting, along with the minutes and recommendations. However, he has not received the requested information. In his petition, Imran stated that numerous cases against him stemmed from events on May 9, when he was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), leading to widespread unrest and damage in various cities, including Lahore’s Corps Commander House.

He emphasised that approximately 10,000 PTI workers and nearly all party leaders were detained, with many still imprisoned a year later. In response to these detentions, Imran filed a writ petition in the LHC seeking a declaration that the charges against him in multiple FIRs are illegal and beyond jurisdiction. The court admitted the petition on July 7 and ordered on July 14 that no coercive action could be taken against Imran in cases where he is not named until further hearings. Referring to the court’s order, Imran contended in his petition that the Punjab cabinet’s recent decision aims to undermine this pending adjudication.

The petition also criticised ordinances issued by Acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani, particularly the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2024, which extends remand periods from 14 to 40 days, and the Elections Act Amendment, which appoints retired judges to election tribunals. In his petition, Imran argued that the amendments are designed to persecute the PTI.

Imran’s petition called the Punjab cabinet’s decision to file cases against PTI leaders “illegal, beyond jurisdiction, and driven by malice.” He argued that the decision violates several articles of the Constitution, including Articles 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, and 25. The petition urges the court to annul the cabinet’s decision and allow further factual and legal arguments as necessary.