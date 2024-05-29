Five killed in clash between two Imrani tribe groups

At least five tribesmen were killed and three seriously injured in a clash between two groups of the Imrani tribe in the Naseerabad district of Balochistan. The armed conflict between the two groups of the Imrani tribe turned into an old rivalry on Wednesday. The channel reported that there was an exchange of fire between the residents of Goth Ali Sher Imrani and Goth Zaman Khan Imrani in the limits of Khankot Polie Station in Naseerabad.

The dead bodies of the tribesmen including one of their leader Imam Bakhsh Subani Imrani have been brought to Civil Hospital Dera Murad Jamali.

Nasirabad is a district in the centre-west of Balochistan province. The original name of the district was Temple Dera, named after Captain H M Temple, a career British civil servant, who served as the Political Agent for Sibi from 1891 to 1892. Formerly part of Kalat District, Nasirabad was granted the status of a separate district in 1974, while in 1987 the new district of Jaffarabad was cleaved out of it. Among the local population, Naseerabad is still known as ‘Tipul.