Police in Muridke arrest all persons involved in marriage of under-age girl

Taking action on the report that first went on media, police in Muridke have arrested all 11 persons who were involved in marrying off a five-year-old girl in Kot Bashir area to a 13-year-old boy; a practice that is called ‘Wanni’, police said on Wednesday.

Police have said that the man who solemnized the nikah as well as the fathers of both the bride and the bridegroom are among those taken into custody. Police have further said that an influential of the area who had ordered marrying off the child has also been arrested. DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh has said that the marriage of underage boys and girls is a crime. “Five-year-old Bismah was married off to punish her father for the crime he had committed,” the DPO said, and added, “All 11 persons were arrested within 72 hours of the news went on air.”

After making the arrests, the police presented both Bismah and Ibrar before the media.

They also presented all those people who had been taken into custody in connection with the crime.