Eidul Azha likely to be celebrated on June 17: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated on June 17 (Monday). According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, the moon of Zilhajj is most likely to be sighted on June 7 (Friday) and Eidul Azha will be on June 17 (Monday). According to the processing centre, the moon will rise at 5:38 PM on June 6, while the sunset is likely to be at 7:20 PM. The moon is likely to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset. The moon must be 19 hours old to be visible while at the time of sunset, the age of the moon in Karachi will be 26 hours and 8 minutes. On Eidul Azha or feast of sacrifice, Muslims follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal. The day is a public holiday.