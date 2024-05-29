UNESCO to restore Makli Tombs

A delegation of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) comprising Archaeologists Rand Eppich, Christina and Tania Soomro met with the Provincial Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sindh Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to discuss the restoration project of the world heritage Makli’s tombs of Shaikh Jiyo and other which were severely affected as a result of natural disasters, rains and floods. The Member of Punjab Assembly Mumtaz Chang, DG Antiquities Abdul Fatah Sheikh and others were also present in the meeting.

The UNESCO delegation briefed that the UNESCO had sent its two missions in 2022 and 2023 for the estimation of the damage caused in Makli due to natural disasters, which after inspection informed UNESCO about the need of the urgent restoration, preservation and protection of Sheikh Jiyo and other tombs affected by natural calamities. The UNESCO delegation said that Sindh’s cultural sites are full of history and civilization; we should promote the project before starting it to attract tourists. The Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to UNESCO for the restoration of the tombs of Sindh’s historical heritage Mukli and assured the full cooperation on behalf of the Sindh government.

Shah said that during the project, site visit facilities will also be provided to bring the tourists closer to the history. I want to establish contact with other provinces too to highlight the culture and tourism of Pakistan, Shah said. In the meeting, joint efforts were also agreed to declare Ranikot Fort as a World Heritage Site under UNESCO. The UNESCO delegation also invited Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to visit the UNESCO Islamabad office. Later, Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah presented replicas of traditional Ajrak, Topi and Mohan Jo Daro artifacts to the UNESCO delegation as a gift.