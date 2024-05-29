Gunplay claims young girl’s life in Muridke

A minor girl shot and killed her sister while playing with a pistol considering it a toy in Muridke on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Khana Rangran village on Sheikhupura Road.

The police said that seven-year-old Eram Fatima was playing with a pistol when she suddenly pulled the trigger. The bullet hit her 12-year-old sister Zahra Fatima who died on the spot. The younger sister is a fifth-class student while the deceased was a seventh-class student. The deceased’s father, Zulfiqar, filed an application for legal action, the police said. The police recovered the pistol and interrogated the seven-year-old accused.