Paragon hands over possession of Tower B

Paragon Developers, a leading real estate development company, is pleased to announce the successful handover of Tower B possessions to its esteemed clients. This significant milestone follows the successful delivery of Tower A, demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including celebrity owner Hira Mani, CEO Anam Siddiqui (Paragon Developers), CEO Babar Siddiqui (Paragon Constructions), Group Chairman Aftab Siddiqui, residents, clients, dealers, influencers, and members of the media. Paragon Tower B showcases Paragon Developers’ dedication to delivering high-quality projects that exceed customer expectations. The company’s reputation as a trusted developer is built on its commitment to excellence, speed, and satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to hand over Tower B to our valued clients,” said Anam Siddiqui, CEO of Paragon Developers. “Our team’s hard work and dedication have made this achievement possible, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional projects in the future.”

Aftab Siddiqui, Group Chairman, emphasized the company’s commitment to timely delivery, quality, and customer satisfaction. He also announced plans to build a mosque for residents, currently in the planning stage, and the provision of GYM facilities.