How is motherhood changing Zara Noor Abbas’ life?

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas a gifted is relishing her new role as a mother. She married another actor Asad Siddiqui and the pair welcomed their daughter Noor-e-Jahan into their family in March.

Zara talked candidly about how being a mother has changed her life.

“Being a mother has made my anger completely disappear. I have greater empathy for people now that I am a mother, especially mothers. I’ve learned to love other people more,” she said. “I think I am more aware of time now,” she continued.

When asked about which of the three roles-acting, being a wife or being a new mother-is the most demanding, Zara said, “None of these things are difficult. If you think of these things as work then it will be difficult for you, but if you do them from a place of love, it will be extremely easy for you.”

She then shared that she enjoys “being a mother the most.”

She said, “We learn parenting with time, but I want to make my daughter a good person, a good, responsible citizen. I will not force academics on her, but my focus will be to make her a kind and empathetic human being. I never want her to hurt anyone’s heart.”